Black Queens to face Cote d’Ivoire in pre-WAFCON friendly

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana will face Côte d'Ivoire in an international friendly as part of their preparations for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).
The Black Queens will come up against their Ivorian counterparts who will also be competing in this year's tournament after a long absence.
The two teams will go up against each other on Tuesday, July 14, in Casablanca to test their preparedness for the global tournament.
The game will kick off at 17:00 GMT and will be played at the Stade Pere Jego.
Ghana opened camp on Sunday, July 12, in Casablanca, with several of the players arriving at the team's base for the tournament.
The Black Queens are hoping to build on their third-place finish from the last tournament, with this year's edition serving as the qualifiers for the 2027 Women's World Cup to be staged in Brazil.
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