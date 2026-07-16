WAFCON 2026: Malawi ready for historic tournament debut

Malawi will make history at the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 as they prepare for their first appearance at Africa's premier women's football competition.

Drawn in a challenging Group C alongside Nigeria, Zambia and Egypt, the Scorchers will look to build on the momentum of a memorable qualifying campaign as they make their long-awaited debut on the continental stage.

Nickname: The Scorchers

Appearances: First appearance (2026)

FIFA Ranking: 153rd (1 February 2026)

CAF Ranking: 32nd (1 February 2026)

Road to the Tournament

Malawi received a bye to the second round of qualifying following the withdrawal of Congo.

The Scorchers then faced Angola, earning a goalless draw away from home before securing qualification with a 2-0 victory in the return leg.

Midfielder Faith Chinzimu scored both goals in the decisive second leg to send Malawi through to the TotalEnergies CAF Women's AFCON finals for the first time.

The newcomers have been drawn in Group C, where they will face reigning champions Nigeria, regional rivals Zambia and Egypt.

The Coach: Lovemore Fazili

Lovemore Fazili has played a significant role in the growth of women's football in Malawi.

A former Malawi men's international, Fazili has coached the country's U-20, U-23 and senior men's teams before turning his attention to the women's national side.

He holds a CAF B Licence and guided Malawi to their first-ever COSAFA Women's Championship title in 2023, laying the foundations for the team's historic qualification for the TotalEnergies CAF Women's AFCON.

Player to Watch

Faith Chinzimu (Midfielder, 19)

Despite being only 19 years old, Faith Chinzimu has already become one of Malawi's most influential players.

Based in Sweden, the midfielder stepped into a leading role during the qualifying campaign, particularly in the absence of experienced forwards Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga.

Chinzimu's two goals against Angola secured Malawi's place at the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations and highlighted her growing importance to the national team.

Malawi at the Women's AFCON

Morocco 2026 marks Malawi's first appearance at the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Although the Scorchers have never previously qualified for the tournament, the national team has continued to develop in recent years, culminating in a historic breakthrough on the road to Morocco.

Their debut provides an opportunity to measure their progress against some of Africa's strongest women's national teams.

Did You Know?

The TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 will be the first Women's AFCON appearance in Malawi's history.

TotalEnergies CAF Women's AFCON 2026 outlook

Malawi face one of the toughest assignments at the tournament after being drawn alongside Nigeria, Zambia and Egypt in Group C.

The Scorchers will enter the competition as underdogs but will take confidence from a successful qualifying campaign and valuable preparation through the COSAFA Women's Championship.

With Lovemore Fazili's experience on the touchline and the emerging talent of Faith Chinzimu, Malawi will be eager to make a positive impression as they begin a new chapter in the country's women's football history.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.