2026 U17 WWCQ: Black Maidens snatch late draw in first leg against Senegal

Ghana came from behind to draw in the first leg of their final 2026 U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier against Senegal.

The Black Maidens salvaged a 1-1 stalemate late in the game after going down in the first half of the encounter.

Nana Joe Adarkwa's side came into the fixture in great form, having dispatched Liberia by 8-0 on aggregate in their previous round.

However, it was the home side who struck first after 22 minutes. Senegal were awarded a penalty following a foul on their attacker by Ghana's goalkeeper Belinda Maku.

The resulting advantage was converted with no blemish to give the home crowd something to be proud of.

Senegal went into the break with the 1-0 advantage.

After the recess, the Maidens continued to chase the equaliser but were not clinical enough in the final third.

With 76 minutes played, the Ghanaian coach brought on Benedicta Nketiah Danso, with the player needing only nine minutes to get onto the scoresheet and grab the equaliser.

Despite the late resurgence, Ghana could only manage a draw as the game ended 1-1.

The Black Maidens will have it all to do when they host Senegal in the reverse fixture next week in Accra.

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