Senegal sack manager Pape Thiaw in wake of World Cup exit

Audio By Carbonatix
Senegal have sacked manager Pape Thiaw in the aftermath of the country's exit at the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup.
The Teranga Lions, who had been managed by Thiaw since December 2024, were beaten by France and Norway in their opening two group games.
They thrashed Iraq 5-0 to qualify for the knockout stages by taking the final spot of the best-placed teams to finish third in their group.
Senegal led Belgium 2-0 in their last-32 tie but conceded two late goals and a penalty in extra time as they were dramatically beaten 3-2.
Following the exit, midfielder Pape Gueye said he would be "taking a break" from playing for Senegal while the current management remained in charge.
The Senegal Football Federation (FSF) said, that "after a thorough evaluation of the sporting results and prospects of the national team" it had dismissed Thiaw "in the best interests of Senegalese football".
Senegal had come into the 2026 World Cup after appealing against a decision by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to strip them of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title following a controversy in which Thiaw had been a main protagonist.
Thiaw ushered his team off the field when Morocco were awarded a stoppage-time penalty in the Afcon final in January.
The players eventually returned after a delay of about 17 minutes, with Brahim Diaz's penalty saved and Gueye scoring an extra-time winner.
However, Morocco were declared the winners of the tournament in March after Caf overturned the final result following Senegal's walk-off.
Senegal have lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport and hope to regain the title.
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