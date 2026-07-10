WAFCON 2026: Tanzania aim to take the next step

Tanzania return to the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 looking to build on the progress made at the previous edition. Having featured in the group stage in both 2010 and 2024, the Twiga Stars now set their sights on reaching the knockout rounds for the first time.

Led by head coach Bakari Shime and inspired by the goalscoring form of Clara Luvanga, Tanzania head to Morocco after an impressive qualifying campaign.

Nickname: Twiga Stars

Appearances: 3

Last appearance: 2024

Best finish: Group stage (2010, 2024)

FIFA Ranking: 122nd (12 June 2026)

CAF Ranking: 18th (12 June 2026)

Head Coach: Bakari Shime

Road to the Tournament

Tanzania enjoyed a convincing qualifying campaign to secure their place at the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026.

The Twiga Stars defeated Equatorial Guinea 4-2 on aggregate in the opening round. A 3-1 home victory in the first leg gave them control of the tie before Enekia Kasonga scored a late equaliser in the return leg to secure a 1-1 draw and confirm qualification.

They carried that momentum into the second round, beating Ethiopia 2-0 at home before completing the job with a 1-0 victory in Addis Ababa, where Diana Msewa scored the decisive goal.

The Coach: Bakari Shime

Bakari Shime returned to lead Tanzania as the country continues its steady rise in women's football.

Shime has extensive experience across the national team pathway, having previously coached Tanzania's U-17 and U-20 women's sides before taking charge of the senior team. He guided the U-17 national team to the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022, helping develop many of the players who now form the core of the senior squad.

He also led JKT Queens to qualification for the CAF Women's Champions League 2025, further underlining his contribution to the development of women's football in Tanzania.

Shime holds both CAF A and CAF B coaching licenses.

Player to Watch

Clara Luvanga (Forward)

Clara Luvanga has emerged as one of East Africa's most exciting young forwards.

The 21-year-old Al-Nassr striker has enjoyed an outstanding season in the Saudi Women's Premier League, scoring 18 goals and providing two assists.

Luvanga first attracted international attention during the qualifiers for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022, where she scored 10 goals. She also featured at the 2024 Women's AFCON, making her mark in Tanzania's 1-1 draw with defending champions South Africa.

Her pace, movement and finishing will again be central to Tanzania's hopes in Morocco.

Tanzania at the TotalEnergies CAF Women's AFCON

Tanzania will make their third appearance at the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

After participating in 2010 and returning in 2024, the Twiga Stars continue to establish themselves on the continental stage.

Their most memorable result came at the previous edition in Morocco, where they earned a historic 1-1 draw against defending champions South Africa, demonstrating the progress made by the national team.

Did You Know?

Midfielder Amina Bilali, who plays for Young Africans, has captained Tanzania since the age of 23 and has led the national team for the past five years.

TotalEnergies CAF Women's AFCON 2026 outlook

Tanzania face a demanding challenge in Group B, where they have been drawn alongside former champions South Africa, Côte d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso.

Having never progressed beyond the group stage, the Twiga Stars will be aiming to make history by reaching the knockout rounds for the first time.

With an experienced coach, an improving squad and the attacking threat of Clara Luvanga, Tanzania will be determined to show that they can compete with some of Africa's strongest teams.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.