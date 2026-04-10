Foreign Affairs Ministry alerts travellers as EU rolls out new biometric Entry/Exit System

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed Ghanaian travellers to the Schengen Area about the gradual rollout of the European Union’s new Entry/Exit System (EES), a digital border management framework designed to replace traditional passport stamping with automated biometric checks.

In a statement issued in Accra on Thursday, April 9, 2026, the Ministry explained that the system, introduced under Regulation (EC) No. 2017/2226, began phased implementation on October 12, 2025, and is expected to be fully operational by April 10, 2026.

It said the EES will apply to non-EU nationals entering or exiting the external borders of Schengen member states for short stays.

The EES is designed to enhance border security and streamline travel by electronically recording entry and exit data.

According to the Ministry, the system will capture key traveller information, including biometric data such as facial images and fingerprints, alongside passport details and records of entry, exit, or refusal of entry.

It noted that implementation may vary across member states depending on technical and operational readiness, in line with EU regulations.

However, the Ministry clarified that several categories of travellers are exempt from the system.

These include holders of residence permits and long-stay visas, certain family members of EU nationals, diplomatic and official travellers under specific conditions, as well as individuals engaged in designated international assignments such as research, training, or educational exchange programmes.

Also exempt are NATO personnel travelling on official duty, cross-border workers, and certain rail transit passengers who do not disembark within EU territories.

The Ministry advised Ghanaian nationals intending to travel to the EU or Schengen Area to familiarise themselves with the new system and ensure compliance with all updated entry requirements.

It further reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the interests of Ghanaian travellers abroad and urged the travelling public to follow official updates and guidance as the system is progressively implemented across Europe.

Read the full statement below

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