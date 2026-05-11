Agbodza assures contractors on Accra–Kumasi Highway completion as gov’t plans new expressway

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has assured contractors working on the Accra–Kumasi Highway that the government remains firmly committed to completing all ongoing road projects, even as it advances plans to construct a new expressway linking the two major cities.

He explained that the proposed Accra–Kumasi Expressway is not meant to replace the existing highway, but rather to complement it as part of a wider national road infrastructure strategy aimed at improving transport efficiency and connectivity.

Speaking to road contractors in the Eastern Region, during his nationwide inspection tour of road projects, Mr Agbodza said both the existing highway and the proposed expressway remain key priorities under the government’s transport development agenda.

“The government has the intention to build a new road known as the Accra-Kumasi Expressway, which is not a substitute for the existing Accra-Kumasi Highway. It is supposed to complement that one. So nobody should be afraid that because we are doing the expressway, the existing ones will no longer be a priority,” he said on Monday, May 11, 2026.

He explained that the expressway would be developed on a commercial basis, offering motorists the option of faster travel times in exchange for toll payments, while the existing highway would continue to serve commuters seeking a more affordable route.

“For instance, this is an existing road. By the ECOWAS convention that we have signed up to, we need to build expressways. But when you build expressways, you must have an alternative because the expressways are supposed to be commercial,” he said.

Mr Agbodza noted that motorists would be able to choose between routes depending on their budget and travel preferences.

“So if somebody wants to drive from Accra to Kumasi on the expressway and pay $10, $50, whatever the cost may be, somebody can do it in two hours. Somebody can decide, I want to do the existing Accra-Kumasi in five hours, six hours. That is a choice for the person to do,” he explained.

He further assured contractors that government remains committed to completing outstanding works on both projects, adding that most of the ongoing projects are expected to be delivered by the end of 2027 if implementation proceeds as planned.

“In any case, that will also be tolled anyway because it’s an investment we are putting in it. So let everybody in the country be assured that the two projects are priorities for the government. We are going to complete all of them,” he said.

According to him, discussions on costs and implementation timelines have already been concluded with contractors, with some projects expected to be completed ahead of schedule.

Mr Agbodza said the assurance is intended to reinforce government’s commitment to infrastructure development, improve coordination within the road sector, and provide greater clarity for stakeholders involved in ongoing works.

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