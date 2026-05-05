Roads Minister completes tour of Savannah, Upper West projects, assures timely delivery

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has completed a two-day inspection tour of road projects in the Savannah and Upper West regions, reiterating the government’s commitment to timely and quality delivery.
Speaking after the tour, Mr. Agbodza commended three contractors for their exceptional work on ongoing projects and urged others to emulate their example.
“We have seen good work by some contractors, and we commend them. Others must sit up or risk having their contracts terminated,” the Minister warned.
The tour covered key stretches, including the Wa-Han-Nadowli corridor, where the Minister recounted a previous encounter with women picking spilled grains from the road due to its deplorable state.
“I recall with concern when I met women picking grains along the Han-Nadowli-Wa stretch because trucks could not move smoothly. We promised to fix it, and today the situation has changed,” he said.
Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Alhassan Suhuyini, who was part of the tour, noted that the rehabilitation of the road had significantly improved transportation and the livelihoods of communities along the corridor.
The Ministry says it will intensify monitoring of all road projects to ensure value for money and compliance.
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