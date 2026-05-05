Roads Minister threatens termination of Sawla–Wa highway contract over delays

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has assured residents of the Upper West Region of the government’s commitment to fixing the deteriorated Sawla–Wa highway, warning that the contract will be terminated if delays persist.
The assurance follows a meeting in Wa between the Minister and members of the Concerned Citizens of the Upper West Region, who raised concerns over the lack of progress on the project.
The group expressed frustration over the failure of the contractor, Melpouma Limited, to begin work more than six months after the official sod-cutting ceremony.
One of the conveners, Abdul Bashit Kombadiana, said residents were disappointed by the continued delay, noting that the condition of the road was worsening and affecting economic activity and travel.
Responding to the concerns, Mr Agbodza said the government was not indifferent to the challenges faced by residents. He disclosed that the contractor had been summoned to Accra to demonstrate commitment to the project.
He warned that failure to show sufficient commitment would result in the termination of the contract.
The Sawla–Wa road serves as a key link between the Savannah and Upper West regions and has long been a concern for motorists and residents due to its poor condition.
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