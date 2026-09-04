Black Star Experience partners L’extase Limited for new international comedy project

The Black Star Experience has entered into a partnership with United Kingdom-based Ghanaian-owned events company L’extase Limited to develop a major annual comedy event aimed at promoting Ghanaian and African comedy to international audiences.

The partnership was formalised at a signing ceremony held at the premises of the Black Star Experience. The proposed event is expected to use comedy as a platform to celebrate Ghanaian and African identity while creating opportunities for local comedians to reach audiences beyond the continent.

Speaking about the collaboration, veteran musician and coordinator of the Black Star Experience, Rex Owusu Marfo, expressed enthusiasm about the project, which he said had been in development for several months.

According to him, the initiative forms part of broader efforts to expand the international value of Ghana's creative arts beyond music.

"Comedy, especially stand-up comedy, has huge social and economic potential, and we intend as a government to be a reliable support for that industry, providing the necessary infrastructure and grounds for expansion," he said.

The proposed event is expected to coincide with Ghana's Independence celebrations and bring together comedians, audiences and industry stakeholders from Ghana, the diaspora and other countries.

Organisers say the project will provide a platform for internationally recognised comedians to perform in Ghana while also creating opportunities for Ghanaian comedians to showcase their talents to audiences abroad.

Beyond entertainment, the partnership is expected to contribute to Ghana's tourism and creative economy by attracting international visitors and creating greater visibility for the country's comedy industry.

Representing L’extase Limited in Ghana, Afro Admiral Incorporated Team Lead Alex Adjei Sarpong reaffirmed the company's commitment to developing the project into an annual event with lasting international appeal.

He said further details about the event, including participating artistes and other programme information, would be announced in due course.

Sarpong also called on corporate organisations and stakeholders within Ghana's creative arts industry to support the initiative and contribute to its development.

The partnership comes as Ghana's comedy scene continues to grow, with comedians increasingly building audiences through live performances, digital platforms and international engagements.

If successfully developed, the proposed annual event could provide another platform for Ghanaian comedy to connect with global audiences while strengthening the country's position as a destination for entertainment and cultural tourism.

Afro Admiral Incorporated Team Lead, Alex Adjei Sarpong and coordinator of the Black Star Experience, Rex Owusu Marfo

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