Sports Minister Kofi Adams receives Boris Kodjoe in courtesy call led by Black Star Experience

International actor and entrepreneur Boris Kodjoe has paid a courtesy visit to the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, in a meeting facilitated by the Black Star Experience, led by Coordinator and Presidential Staffer, Rex Owusu Marfo.

Also present at the meeting was Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Chief Executive Officer of the National Sports Authority, and the Chief Director of the Ministry of Sports, Wilhemina Asamoah.

The high-level engagement focused on strengthening collaboration between Ghana’s sports sector and private industry, particularly in the area of sports tourism, ahead of upcoming global competitions, specifically the 2026 World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

During the meeting, Mr. Kodjoe introduced his company, Full Circle Streamline Travel, which he co-founded with Chantel Foli, and outlined plans to roll out tailored World Cup travel packages specifically designed for Ghanaians. The initiative aims to provide accessible, well-organized travel experiences that will enable more fans to support the Black Stars on the global stage.

He added that his firm will help enable solid partnerships between the Ghanaian business community and those in the US, leveraging shared interests and opportunities.

Minister Adams welcomed the initiative, highlighting the importance of partnerships that enhance fan engagement and expand opportunities for Ghanaians to participate in international sporting events.

He emphasised that such collaborations align with the government’s broader vision of leveraging sports as a tool for national development and international visibility.

The facilitation of the meeting by the Black Star Experience underscores its growing role in connecting global Ghanaian talent and investment opportunities to local development priorities, particularly across tourism, culture, and sports.

Mr. Kodjoe expressed his commitment to contributing to Ghana’s global presence, noting that sports, especially football, remain a powerful unifying force for the country and its diaspora.

Further details on the World Cup travel packages, including pricing and booking arrangements, are expected to be announced in the coming months.

About the Black Star Experience

The Black Star Experience (BSE) serves as Ghana’s leading national brand platform for culture, arts, tourism, and creative engagement, bridging local and international audiences. It represents a unified expression of Ghana’s renowned hospitality, offering structured pathways for both Ghanaians and global visitors to explore, engage with, and appreciate the country’s rich cultural assets, attractions, and experiences.

Anchored on the vision to reaffirm, revitalize, and reimagine the essence, identity, and spirit of Ghana, the Black Star Experience is designed to attract people, investments, and businesses into the Ghanaian economy while strengthening the country’s global cultural footprint.

It seeks to align Ghana’s brand reputation among the top 20 most admired country brands globally, integrate the BSE framework across national initiatives and sectors, Position Ghana as a premier destination for global travelers, Transform Ghana into Africa’s Culture Capital, and contribute significantly to economic growth, targeting a multi-billion-dollar impact by 2027.

The Black Star Experience primarily focuses on: Amplifying and scaling existing platforms, programs, events, and attractions through coordinated local and global promotion, and creating and collaborating on new initiatives, formats, and experiences that showcase Ghana’s cultural and creative excellence.

About Full Circle Streamline Travel

Full Circle Streamline Travel is an international travel and lifestyle company focused on creating seamless, culturally immersive travel experiences. Founded by Boris Kodjoe and Chantel Foli, the company specializes in curated group travel, sports tourism, and diaspora engagement initiatives, with a mission to connect people to meaningful global experiences while promoting cultural exchange and heritage exploration.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.