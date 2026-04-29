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Actor Boris Kodjoe engages GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi on value addition partnership

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  29 April 2026 1:19pm
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Austrian-German actor and former model, Boris Kodjoe, has paid a visit to the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, to explore potential areas of collaboration in promoting value addition within Ghana’s gold sector.

The meeting focused on strategic opportunities to enhance the processing and branding of Ghana’s gold resources, with both parties highlighting the importance of moving beyond raw exports to maximise economic benefits for the country.

Discussions also touched on leveraging international networks, investment opportunities and global market access to support Ghana’s ambition of strengthening its position in the gold value chain through innovation and partnerships.

The engagement is expected to pave the way for future collaborations aimed at boosting local beneficiation, creating jobs and driving sustainable growth within Ghana’s mining and mineral processing industry.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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