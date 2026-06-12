District Science and Maths Quiz sparks STEM interest among Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa pupils

In a vibrant effort to challenge the long-held perception that science and mathematics are difficult subjects, the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District Education Directorate has organised a Science and Mathematics Quiz for basic schools across the district.

The competition was designed to demystify the two subjects, boost students’ confidence, and inspire more young learners to pursue higher education and careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Fierce Contest Culminates in Grand Finale

The highly competitive tournament brought together schools from across the district, with participants demonstrating their knowledge and problem-solving skills through several rounds of challenging questions.

After a series of keenly contested stages, four schools secured places in the grand finale:

Brakwa Christian International School

Asikuma Ave Maria School

Odoben Presbyterian Girls’ School

Asikuma Presbyterian School

Following an intense and captivating contest, Brakwa Christian International School emerged victorious, outperforming its competitors to claim the title of district champion.

Changing Perceptions About Science and Mathematics

Speaking at the event, the District Science and Mathematics Quiz Coordinator, Mr Ato Kwamena, commended the participating schools for their preparation and commitment.

He noted that the competition was aimed at changing negative perceptions about science and mathematics among young learners.

“For too long, fear of mathematics and science has prevented many brilliant students from realising their full potential and pursuing higher education in related fields,” he said.

“This quiz serves as a powerful tool to challenge that perception. By presenting these subjects in a competitive yet enjoyable environment, we are showing our children that they are more than capable of excelling in them.”

Students Inspired

The grand finale attracted enthusiastic support from teachers, parents and fellow students, creating an electric atmosphere throughout the competition.

Many participants described the experience as transformative, saying it had changed the way they viewed science and mathematics. Several students expressed renewed confidence and noted that the quiz had demonstrated that the subjects are not only manageable but also enjoyable.

Building Future STEM Leaders

With the success of this year’s competition, the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District Education Directorate believes the initiative will play a key role in nurturing future scientists, engineers, innovators and mathematicians.

Officials say the quiz has laid a strong foundation for promoting STEM education and encouraging academic excellence among basic school pupils across the district.

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