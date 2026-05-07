Attorney-General’s office refutes allegations of denial of counsel in Hanan Abdul-Wahab case

Audio By Carbonatix
The Deputy Attorney-General, Justice Srem Sai, has rejected claims by former Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame that the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company, Abdul-Wahab Hanan, was denied access to legal counsel, describing the allegations as baseless and misleading.
Speaking to journalists at the High Court premises in Accra on Thursday, May 7, Justice Srem Sai criticised Mr Dame’s assertions and accused him of sidestepping established legal procedures in favour of public commentary.
He alleged that the former Attorney-General had opted to engage the media rather than address the matter directly with officials of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), particularly regarding the re-arrest of his clients.
According to him, such an approach risks distorting public understanding of due process and undermining institutional channels designed for legal redress.
Watch Justice Srem Sai below;
Background
Lawyers of Abdul-Wahab Hanan and his wife, Faiza Sayyid Wuni, say they remain out of reach of their clients more than 24 hours after officials of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) re-arrested them.
The couple, together with other accused persons, were re-arrested shortly after the Office of the Attorney General dropped all charges against them, citing fresh evidence.
However, their lawyers, led by former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah-Dame, say they have been denied access to their clients.
“They have been denied access to counsel. Junior colleagues of mine who are at EOCO say that as of about 11 o’clock, they have not been given access to them. They have not been allowed to see their clients,” he said in an interview on JoyNews.
READ MORE: We’ve been denied access to re-arrested Buffer Stock ex-CEO and wife – Godfred Dame
Latest Stories
-
From sewing to the spotlight: MC Too Cute opens up on motherhood and dreams
2 minutes
-
Resign if you are tired – Parliament’s health commitee tells medical professionals after Charles Amissah death probe
7 minutes
-
AAK calls for stronger regional alignment to unlock West Africa’s shea potential
9 minutes
-
Ghanaian bags $20,000 Stanford Impact Prize
17 minutes
-
Adopt sustainability reporting now – Deloitte Assurance Services Partner to insurance firms
22 minutes
-
Joseph Opoku named Jupiler Pro League April Player of the Month
35 minutes
-
John Darko praises Suame Municipal Hospital as legacy of Akufo-Addo’s healthcare agenda
46 minutes
-
DR Congo president hints at extending his term and delaying polls
48 minutes
-
Africa leads in female entrepreneurship but faces gaps in opportunity access – Sylvester Mensah
50 minutes
-
GJA President represents Ghana at IFJ Centenary Congress in Paris
54 minutes