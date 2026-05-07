Attorney-General’s office refutes allegations of denial of counsel in Hanan Abdul-Wahab case

The Deputy Attorney-General, Justice Srem Sai, has rejected claims by former Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame that the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company, Abdul-Wahab Hanan, was denied access to legal counsel, describing the allegations as baseless and misleading.

Speaking to journalists at the High Court premises in Accra on Thursday, May 7, Justice Srem Sai criticised Mr Dame’s assertions and accused him of sidestepping established legal procedures in favour of public commentary.

He alleged that the former Attorney-General had opted to engage the media rather than address the matter directly with officials of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), particularly regarding the re-arrest of his clients.

According to him, such an approach risks distorting public understanding of due process and undermining institutional channels designed for legal redress.

Watch Justice Srem Sai below;

Background

Lawyers of Abdul-Wahab Hanan and his wife, Faiza Sayyid Wuni, say they remain out of reach of their clients more than 24 hours after officials of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) re-arrested them.

The couple, together with other accused persons, were re-arrested shortly after the Office of the Attorney General dropped all charges against them, citing fresh evidence.

However, their lawyers, led by former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah-Dame, say they have been denied access to their clients.

“They have been denied access to counsel. Junior colleagues of mine who are at EOCO say that as of about 11 o’clock, they have not been given access to them. They have not been allowed to see their clients,” he said in an interview on JoyNews.

READ MORE: We’ve been denied access to re-arrested Buffer Stock ex-CEO and wife – Godfred Dame

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