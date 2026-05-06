We’ve been denied access to re-arrested Buffer Stock ex-CEO and wife – Godfred Dame

Lawyers of the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company, Abdul-Wahab Hanan, and his wife, Faiza Sayyid Wuni, say they remain out of reach of their clients more than 24 hours after officials of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) re-arrested them.

The couple, together with other accused persons, were re-arrested shortly after the Office of the Attorney General dropped all charges against them, citing fresh evidence.

However, their lawyers, led by former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah-Dame, say they have been denied access to their clients.

“They have been denied access to counsel. Junior colleagues of mine who are at EOCO say that as of about 11 o’clock, they have not been given access to them. They have not been allowed to see their clients,” he said in an interview on JoyNews.

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According to him, Abdul Wahab Hanan reportedly fell ill during the process and was rushed for medical attention before being returned to EOCO custody. “He is still in the custody of EOCO at the EOCO office. He has not been given access to his lawyers,” he stated.

On the next line of action, he indicated that efforts were ongoing to engage the authorities.

“This is not a healthy practice. If the Republic has a genuine case against a person, they ought to abide by due process and bring the person before court with all the rights guaranteed under the Constitution of Ghana, and let the case proceed,” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.