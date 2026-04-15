Tsikata’s legacy should inspire next generation of Lawyers – Chief Justice

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Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has urged young lawyers and law students to draw inspiration from the career of Tsatsu Tsikata, describing his journey as a model of discipline and service.
Speaking at the UPSA Law School event, he said Mr. Tsikata’s legacy goes beyond personal achievements and reflects a lifelong commitment to advancing justice.
“It teaches us that professional success is best measured not solely by personal achievement, but by the extent to which one’s work contributes to the advancement of justice,” he said.
He noted that the judiciary benefits from lawyers who demonstrate integrity and intellectual honesty, adding that Mr Tsikata’s career exemplifies these values.
The Chief Justice further commended the UPSA Law School for recognising individuals whose work has enriched Ghana’s legal tradition, saying such initiatives help reinforce standards within the profession.
Mr Tsikata was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the event, recognising his decades-long contribution to legal practice, scholarship, and public service in Ghana.
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