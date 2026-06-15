Ghana Police, Immigration Service remain most corrupt institutions – Global InfoAnalytics

The Ghana Police Service remains the institution most perceived as corrupt by Ghanaians, scoring 6.45 out of 10 in the corruption perception index of the June 2026 National Tracking Poll by Global InfoAnalytics.

The Immigration Service came second with a score of 5.69, while Business Executives climbed to third position with a score of 5.45 — up from 5.31 in March 2026 and a deteriorating trend compared to the December 2025 report.

The poll notes that while the Police and Immigration Service scores have improved slightly from previous waves, suggesting a slow shift in public perception, Business Executives recorded the only worsening score among the top three, signalling growing public concern about integrity in the private sector.

At the other end of the scale, Ministers and Government Officials were perceived as the least corrupt institution with a score of 4.54, followed by the Presidency at 4.84 and the Military at 4.90.

The Judiciary scored 5.41, the Ghana Revenue Authority 5.35, and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly officials scored 5.24.

On the broader question of whether corruption in Ghana has improved, 54% of respondents said it has, down slightly from 56% in March. However, 21% said it has worsened, up from 18% in March — suggesting some erosion in optimism on the anti-corruption front.

When asked which institution is best placed to fight corruption, 36% said both the Attorney General and the Office of the Special Prosecutor could do so equally. Among those with a clear preference, 24% backed the AG over 16% who chose the OSP.

Thirteen per cent said neither institution could effectively fight corruption.

The poll sampled 8,784 voters across all 16 regions between May 30 and June 12, 2026, with a confidence level of 99% and a margin of error of ±2.5%.

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