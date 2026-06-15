NPP East London chapter secretary calls for party unity ahead of electoral area polls

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) East London Chapter Secretary and Chairman hopeful, Richard Agyare, has reiterated his call to the rank and file of the party to put party interest first in the ongoing internal elections.

Akwasi Poku, as he is affectionately known, made the statement ahead of the electoral area elections across Ghana from Wednesday, June 10 to Monday, June 15, following his team's monitoring of the situation in his mother constituency, Offinso South, in the Ashanti Region.

"I re-echo my call during the polling station elections that let peace reign as party faithful. Our common cause is that our flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, leads us back into power in 2028. Let's put aside our personal interests and consider the party's interest first," Mr Agyare stated.

The social developmentalist urged party members to shun quarrel, voter apathy, resignation and other unhealthy politics.

"Let's shun quarrel, voter apathy, resignation and other unhealthy politics. I'm for all who win in the electoral area elections. I pray against any form of disturbing development as reported in other constituencies. Injunction is not the way to go but dialogue and respect for party grievance channels if you genuinely have the party at heart," he said.

Mr Agyare has renewed his commitment to supporting Offinso South in terms of basic social amenities and other interventions he has championed over the years.

Offinso South NPP has jealously guarded against the escalation of disagreements that some constituencies have experienced since the internal exercises began in March 2026. The constituency has been cited as a model for peaceful internal elections, with party members prioritising dialogue over confrontation.

Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party has inaugurated its standing committees as part of its unwavering commitment to rebuilding and repositioning for victory in 2028. Pursuant to Article 10(2)(6,a) of the party's Amended Constitution, the Finance Committee, Electoral Affairs Committee, National Disciplinary Committee, Political Strategy and Policy Committee, Organisation Committee, Research Committee, and Communications Committee have been duly constituted and inaugurated to commence work.

These committees form a critical part of the institutional framework of the party and will support the National Executive Committee and National Council in strengthening operations, enhancing internal governance, deepening research and policy development, improving communications, and ensuring discipline and electoral preparedness across all levels of the party.

The inauguration of the standing committees signals the party's determination to rebuild its structures after the 2024 general election defeat.

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