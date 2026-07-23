NPP-USA branch elections suspended indefinitely over voters’ album, appeals

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) USA Branch has suspended its branch elections indefinitely following concerns over the voters' album and unresolved appeals by disqualified aspirants.

The suspension follows a directive issued by the Branch Election Committee, which called for all electoral activities to be halted until key procedural issues are resolved.

The Branch Executive Committee subsequently met and endorsed the directive, effectively bringing the electoral process to a standstill.

According to sources within the branch, the decision was prompted by the absence of a certified voters' album, regarded as a critical requirement for ensuring a transparent and credible election.

The branch is also dealing with several pending appeals filed by aspirants who were disqualified and are seeking a review of their cases.

The sources further indicated that although the Election Committee had directed the suspension, some factions attempted to proceed with the electoral timetable before the National Executive Committee (NEC) intervened to uphold the decision.

The latest development is expected to allow the party to address the outstanding concerns in line with its constitution, bylaws and election guidelines.

Party members are now awaiting further direction from the leadership, with many expressing hope that the suspension will pave the way for a more transparent, fair and credible electoral process when the elections are eventually rescheduled.

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