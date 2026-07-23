National

NPP-USA branch elections suspended indefinitely over voters’ album, appeals

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  23 July 2026 3:00pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) USA Branch has suspended its branch elections indefinitely following concerns over the voters' album and unresolved appeals by disqualified aspirants.

The suspension follows a directive issued by the Branch Election Committee, which called for all electoral activities to be halted until key procedural issues are resolved.

The Branch Executive Committee subsequently met and endorsed the directive, effectively bringing the electoral process to a standstill.

According to sources within the branch, the decision was prompted by the absence of a certified voters' album, regarded as a critical requirement for ensuring a transparent and credible election.

The branch is also dealing with several pending appeals filed by aspirants who were disqualified and are seeking a review of their cases.

The sources further indicated that although the Election Committee had directed the suspension, some factions attempted to proceed with the electoral timetable before the National Executive Committee (NEC) intervened to uphold the decision.

The latest development is expected to allow the party to address the outstanding concerns in line with its constitution, bylaws and election guidelines.

Party members are now awaiting further direction from the leadership, with many expressing hope that the suspension will pave the way for a more transparent, fair and credible electoral process when the elections are eventually rescheduled.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group