NPP annuls constituency executive elections in Bantama, Afigya Sekyere East and Adansi Asokwa

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has annulled the purported Constituency Executive Elections conducted in Bantama, Afigya Sekyere East and Adansi Asokwa.

The party cited what it described as blatant breaches of party directives, the rules governing the 2026 Constituency Executive Elections and, in some instances, violations of subsisting court orders.

The decision was taken by the party’s National Steering Committee at a meeting held on Wednesday, July 15, to review the conduct of the nationwide elections held over the weekend.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the party said the elections in the three constituencies were invalid because they were conducted “in flagrant disregard of Party directives, the Rules and Regulations governing the 2026 Constituency Executive Elections, and, where applicable, subsisting court orders.”

Consequently, it said the results from those constituencies have been annulled with immediate effect.

The National Steering Committee has also summoned the Ashanti Regional Steering Committee to appear before it on Tuesday, July 21, to explain the circumstances surrounding the conduct of the elections in the affected constituencies.

The move comes amid controversies that characterised the constituency executive elections in parts of the Ashanti Region over the weekend.

The party further announced that election-related issues concerning Asante Akyem Central, together with all other unresolved constituency election disputes across the country, have been referred to the Electoral Affairs Committee of the National Council.

According to the statement, the committee will provide advice and recommendations on the outstanding matters before any further decisions are taken.

Reaffirming its commitment to internal democracy, the NPP assured members that it would continue to uphold the rule of law and ensure strict adherence to the party’s constitution and regulations.

It stressed that the measures are intended to preserve “the integrity, credibility, and transparency of its internal democratic processes.”

The statement was signed by the Acting National Chairman, Danquah Smith Buttey, and the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.

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