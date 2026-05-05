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Former NAFCO CEO, wife discharged as state withdraws charges — later re-arrested

Source: Myjoyonline  
  5 May 2026 12:33pm
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The state has withdrawn criminal charges against former National Food and Buffer Stock Company Limited Chief Executive Officer Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba and his co-accused in the ongoing GH¢78 million alleged loss case, with the Deputy Attorney-General saying the decision follows the discovery of fresh evidence and is aimed at ensuring a fair trial.

Deputy Attorney-General Dr Justice Srem-Sai announced the withdrawal in court on Tuesday, May 5 — the adjourned date for the case — before later providing further explanation on social media.

The decision was communicated in court on Tuesday, May 5, by Deputy Attorney-General Dr Justice Srem-Sai, who told the court that the prosecution had opted to discontinue proceedings against the two accused persons.

Following the announcement, the court struck out the charges against Mr Aludiba and his wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni, effectively discharging them from the case. The two had previously pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In a post-sitting explanation, Dr Srem-Sai said the decision was taken after the emergence of fresh evidence.

“The move was intended to ensure that each of the accused persons is given a fair and speedy trial in accordance with the Constitution,” he stated.

However, shortly after their discharge, the two were re-arrested, although details of the fresh development were not immediately clear.

The case involves allegations relating to the purchase and supply of foodstuffs under the national school feeding programme, with prosecutors initially claiming a financial loss of about GH¢78 million to the state. Several other accused persons and companies remain on trial.

At earlier proceedings, the prosecution had filed witness statements on April 24, 2026, but sought to revert to earlier statements filed in December 2025, a move that triggered legal arguments in court.

The case also saw a dispute over the involvement of an Assistant Staff Officer from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in the prosecution team. Defence lawyers challenged the legality of the officer’s participation, arguing that prosecutorial authority must strictly comply with the Law Officers Act.

Presiding judge Justice Achibonga subsequently ordered the temporary removal of the EOCO officer from the proceedings and directed the Attorney-General’s Department to provide proof of proper authorisation.

The case is expected to continue for the remaining accused persons as the prosecution adjusts its strategy following the withdrawal of charges against the former Buffer Stock CEO and his wife.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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