Minority urges Supreme Court to quash case challenging OSP’s prosecutorial powers

The Minority in Parliament has called on the Supreme Court to dismiss a High Court ruling and an ongoing case before the apex court challenging the prosecutorial powers of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), describing the legal action as a calculated attempt to undermine the anti-corruption institution.

Their call follows a suit filed by private legal practitioner Noah Ephraem Adamtey, which seeks a declaration that Parliament exceeded its mandate in delegating part of the Attorney-General’s prosecutorial powers to the OSP, arguing that the move contravenes Article 88 of the 1992 Constitution.

The legal challenge comes amid heightened judicial scrutiny, including an Accra High Court ruling which reportedly declared prosecutions undertaken by the OSP as null and void, further intensifying debate over the office’s constitutional authority.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament, the Deputy Ranking Member on the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, Alhassan Tampuli, alleged that the ongoing legal actions against the OSP are politically motivated and linked to the arrest of private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu, whom the Minority claims is associated with the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He further questioned the connection between the individual who initiated the quo warranto proceedings at the High Court and the plaintiff in the Supreme Court case, suggesting possible coordination behind the legal actions targeting the OSP.

The Minority is also demanding the immediate appearance of the Attorney-General before Parliament to provide clarity on the legal basis and implications of the ongoing litigation involving the Special Prosecutor’s office.

They insist that the integrity and independence of the OSP must be protected, warning that any attempt to weaken the institution would undermine the country’s anti-corruption fight.

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