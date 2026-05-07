MIIF delegation visits Newmont Ahafo North Mine

The Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), Justina Nelson, has led a high-powered delegation from the Fund to pay a working visit to Newmont Corporation’s Ahafo North Mine in the Ahafo Region.

The visit formed part of MIIF’s stakeholder engagement programme and efforts to strengthen ties with mining companies.

Mrs. Nelson, accompanied by MIIF’s Chief Technical Officer, Kwabena Barning, and other senior officials, toured the site and held discussions with Newmont’s management on operations, royalties, safety and environmental performance.

She was encouraged by Newmont’s consistency in meeting its royalty obligations, describing it as important for national revenue mobilisation.

“Beyond financial returns, we are keen on partnerships that promote sustainability and long-term shared value,” she said.

The General Manager of the Ahafo North Mine, Charles Bissue, said the project had involved significant investment, including the provision of infrastructure and other social investments for surrounding communities.

According to him, the mine, which poured its first gold in September 2025, was performing in line with expectations, with projections suggesting its lifespan could extend beyond the initial estimate of about 14 years.

Mr Bissue also pointed to the diversion of a public road that previously ran through part of the mine’s operational area, explaining that the move was made possible through collaboration with government agencies, traditional leaders and local communities.

During the visit, Newmont officials took the MIIF delegation through operational areas of the mine, including active pits and processing sections, outlining current production activities and future expansion potential.

The company said it has managed to maintain good operational safety records since there has not been any significant safety incidents or reportable injuries so far this year, a phenomenon he attributed to its safety systems, including daily risk assessments and pre-shift briefings.

Newmont officials also outlined environmental measures at the site, including air and water quality monitoring, waste management and land reclamation. The company said it had raised more than 30,000 seedlings for the revegetation of what it described as disturbed land.

Both parties discussed challenges facing the sector, including illegal mining, site security and highlighted the need for continued cooperation among industry players, regulators and local communities to help address them. The visit concluded with a commitment from both MIIF and Newmont to continue engaging on sustainability, transparency, and responsible mining practices

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