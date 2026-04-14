Terchire-Camp residents halt Newmont operations over unresolved compensation and resettlement disputes

Residents of Terchire-Camp in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region on Monday disrupted operations at a Newmont gold mining site, protesting what they describe as unpaid compensation and delayed resettlement arrangements linked to the company’s Ahafo North project.

Clad in red attire and waving flags while chanting, drumming and dancing, the aggrieved residents stormed the site to demand urgent action, bringing activities to a halt.

The incident marks a fresh escalation in long-standing tensions between the community and the mining company over land acquisition and livelihood disruption.

The residents allege that farmlands have been taken without full payment of agreed compensation, while several displaced families are still awaiting relocation to new homes.

They also raised safety concerns, claiming that repeated blasting activities have damaged buildings and affected water sources in the community.

“We are not against development,” said Adjin-Frimpong, a resident, “but we deserve dignity, fairness, and the right to live in safety.”

Another resident, Gausu Mohammed, added that “our homes are cracking, and our children live in fear every time explosives go off,” accusing authorities of ignoring repeated petitions.

The community insists that a stakeholder “roadmap” requiring full compensation and proper resettlement before continued mining has not been respected.

While the Tano North Municipal Chief Executive, Pius Opoku intervened to calm tensions, residents say they remain resolute and will continue their protests until their demands are met, calling on national leaders and international human rights bodies to intervene.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.