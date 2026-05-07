Committee that probed Charles Amissah’s death to appear before Parliament

The Chairman of Parliament’s Health Committee, Dr Mark Kurt Nawaane, says the committee will meet the three-member investigative team that probed the circumstances surrounding the death of engineer Charles Amissah to gain a deeper understanding of the findings and recommendations contained in the report.

He said the meeting, scheduled for Thursday, May 7, is to receive full details of the probe and determine the next course of action.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on May 7, Dr. Nawaane said the Health Committee is taking the matter seriously following widespread public concern and details emerging from the investigative report.

According to him, the issue goes beyond infrastructure or the availability of medical equipment, insisting that the actions of health professionals involved in the case must also be critically examined.

Dr. Nawaane argued that timely medical attention could have saved Charles Amissah’s life.

“May his soul rest in peace, and my condolences to the bereaved family. This incident is not about us needing new hospitals or equipment; the medical staff did not pay attention to him,” he stated.

He explained that simple emergency interventions could have prevented the situation from worsening.

“Because if they did, he wouldn’t have lost that excess blood. The simple stopping of the bleeding, transfusion and taking him to the theatre, he would have been saved and alive by now,” he added.

The Nabdam MP cautioned against politicising the issue or turning it into a debate about successive governments, stressing that the focus should remain on addressing the real problem within the healthcare system.

“So, we shouldn’t make this a problem of successive governments. We should tackle the problem as it is,” he said.

Based on the information already made public, Dr Nawaane said there are clear indications of negligence on the part of some health workers involved in the handling of the case.

“Because from the press briefing and the information that has been put out, we can say this is medical negligence on the part of our own health professionals in the hospitals,” he stated.

Charles Amissah died on February 6, 2026, following a hit-and-run incident at the Circle Overpass after he was reportedly denied admission at multiple health facilities before succumbing.

Presenting the findings, the committee’s chairman, Prof. Agyeman Badu Akosa, stated that Amissah died from severe blood loss resulting from a deep upper arm injury that damaged major blood vessels.

He indicated that the death could have been prevented at several stages, noting that timely compression and dressing of the wound, as well as the administration of intravenous fluids during transport, could have improved his chances of survival.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.