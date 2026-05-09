Nana Oye Bampoe Addo honoured for leadership and public service

Audio By Carbonatix
Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration) Nana Oye Bampoe Addo has received the Excellence in Governance Award at the 11th annual Ghana Women of the Year Honours.
The event was held on Friday, May 8, 2026, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City and organised by Glitz Africa.
She was recognised for her contributions to public service, governance, human rights advocacy and women’s empowerment in Ghana.
The ceremony brought together policymakers, business leaders, diplomats, creatives and development advocates to celebrate women whose work continues to shape national development in governance, education, media, healthcare, humanitarian service and entrepreneurship.
Receiving the honour, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo reflected on the women who shaped her life and leadership.
“I stand before you, on the shoulders of three great matriarchs in my life,” she said.
She paid tribute to her mother and grandmothers, saying their resilience, sacrifice, courage and values became the foundation of her activism and public service.
She described leadership as a continuing commitment to justice and service.
“For me, governance and leadership have been a quest for justice for the weak and marginalised,” she said.
“It is a passion and an innate desire to put smiles on faces and wipe away tears of despair.”
Nana Oye also spoke about the personal cost of years in activism and public office. She said challenges, rejection and betrayal had not weakened her commitment to advocacy and national service.
She dedicated the award to women who have overcome abuse and adversity, girls who remained in school because of advocacy efforts, and people who found hope and freedom through justice and second chances.
Now in its 11th edition, the Ghana Women of the Year Honours continues to celebrate women making significant contributions to national and continental development.
This year’s ceremony also honoured renowned Ghanaian stateswoman Joyce Aryee with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf received Special Recognition Honours for her contribution to leadership and governance in Africa.
The event also featured performances, tribute sessions and recognition of unsung heroines, highlighting the enduring impact of women whose leadership continues to inspire generations.
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