Glitz Africa announces awardees for Ghana Women of the Year Honours 2026

Glitz Africa has unveiled the distinguished honourees for the 2026 edition of the Ghana Women of the Year Honours, scheduled for 8 May 2026 at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra.

Now in its 11th year, the Ghana Women of the Year Honours continues to celebrate and recognise exceptional Ghanaian women whose work and impact are shaping industries, influencing communities, and driving national development. This year, twelve outstanding women will be honoured across twelve categories, reflecting excellence, leadership, innovation, and service.

At the centre of this year’s celebration is the Lifetime Achievement Award, which will be presented to Rev. Dr Joyce Aryee, Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries.

A trailblazer in Ghana’s public and private sectors, Rev. Dr Joyce Aryee has built a legacy defined by leadership, integrity, and service. From her pioneering role as the first female Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines to her impactful work in ministry and national development, she has consistently demonstrated excellence across multiple fields. Her influence spans governance, business, and faith-based leadership, making her one of Ghana’s most respected and transformative figures. This recognition celebrates not only her achievements but also her enduring contribution to shaping future generations of leaders.

Celebrating Impact and Legacy

The Ghana Women of the Year Honours remains a platform that not only celebrates achievements but also amplifies the stories of women who are redefining excellence across sectors. Each honouree represents a unique journey of resilience, innovation, and leadership, collectively inspiring the next generation of women to lead, build, and transform their communities.

Sponsorship and Partnership

The Ghana Women of the Year Honours 2026 is made possible through the support of partners and sponsors who share in the vision of celebrating and empowering women. The event is supported by KGL Group, Ghana EXIM Bank, Telecel, and Consolidated Bank Ghana, with additional support from the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Scent of Africa, and Devtraco Group, alongside a media partnership with Joy 99.7 FM.

Glitz Africa has also opened the door to corporate organisations and institutions to partner through sponsorships, activations, and strategic collaborations.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.