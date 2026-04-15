Deputy Chief of Staff advocates gender-sensitive reforms in justice system

The Deputy Chief of Staff, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, has called for sustained legal and institutional reforms to address gender biases within Ghana’s justice system, urging women lawyers to build on the legacy of pioneers who paved the way for their progress.

She made the call at the maiden Biennial Conference of the Women’s Forum of the Ghana Bar Association, organised in collaboration with the Ghana School of Law in Accra on Tuesday, April 14.

The conference was held on the theme, “The Role of Women Lawyers in National Development: Honouring Trailblazers.”

Madam Bampoe Addo noted that the progress made by women in the legal profession was the result of years of struggle, sacrifice and determination, rather than chance.

She paid tribute to early trailblazers such as Matilda Foster and Annie Jiagge, whose achievements, she said, broke barriers and opened doors for future generations.

She also commended the contributions of female judicial leaders, including Georgina Theodora Wood, Sophia Akuffo and Gertrude Torkornoo, noting that their leadership reflected the growing influence of women in the judiciary.

Madam Bampoe Addo observed that women lawyers had made significant contributions across sectors, including the courtroom, academia, policy development, civil society advocacy and community engagement, helping to advance gender equality and strengthen institutions.

However, she expressed concern about persistent gender biases within the justice system, particularly in some judicial pronouncements that could undermine the dignity of women.

She stressed that courts must not only deliver justice but also communicate it in a manner that upholds respect and fairness for all.

“There is undervaluation of women’s unpaid domestic labour, including caregiving responsibilities, which are often overlooked in legal determinations, especially in matrimonial cases,” she added.

She called for a more progressive and context-sensitive approach to adjudication, drawing on comparative jurisprudence to ensure fairness and equity, and urged legal practitioners and judges to build on progressive precedents to reflect contemporary social realities.

Madam Bampoe Addo further emphasised the importance of mentorship and inclusivity, encouraging women in leadership to create opportunities for others and support the next generation of female lawyers. She also urged young women to pursue legal careers with confidence.

Also addressing the conference, Commissioner of Police Lydia Donkor, Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department, said women lawyers continued to play indispensable roles in shaping Ghana’s legal and governance systems.

She noted that women had excelled in various fields, contributing to policy reforms and championing justice for vulnerable groups, while urging young practitioners to go beyond academic success and embrace the broader mission of promoting fairness and societal transformation.

COP Donkor encouraged more women lawyers to consider careers in the Ghana Police Service, describing law enforcement as a critical area where legal expertise was needed to strengthen justice delivery.

The conference also honoured nine distinguished women lawyers for their outstanding contributions to Ghana’s legal landscape. Among them were Georgina Wood, Joyce Bamford-Addo, Betty Mould-Iddrisu and Grace Orleans.

Others recognised included Efua Ghartey, Felicia Gbesemete, Essi Forster, Annie Jiagge and Akua Kuenyehia.

The International Federation of Women Lawyers was also honoured for its longstanding contribution to the promotion and protection of women’s and children’s rights since its establishment in 1974.

The event brought together members of the Bench and Bar, policymakers, academics and students to celebrate the achievements of women who have contributed significantly to justice, governance and social development in Ghana.







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