Price of diesel set to go down marginally from April 16, petrol to rise by almost 2%

The price of diesel is set to go down marginally at the pumps from April 16, 2026.

Data from the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies, released on April 15, shows that diesel is likely to drop by almost 4 percent and could see a litre selling at around GH¢18.50.

Petrol, on the other hand, is expected to go up by almost 2 percent and could see a litre selling at GH¢15.24 at the pumps.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is also projected to rise by 0.75%, which could result in a kilogram selling at GH¢16.50.

These are projections and estimates from the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies. However, individual oil marketing companies may vary their prices depending on competition and the cost of existing and new petroleum stocks.

Reasons for the mixed price outlook

According to some of the oil marketing companies that Joy Business has engaged, these projections factored in the government’s decision to cut about GH¢2 on the price of diesel through margins and some 36 pesewas on petrol.

They told Joy Business that prices could have increased more significantly if these interventions had not been implemented, which are expected to take effect from April 16, 2026.

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies, in its Pricing Outlook Report, noted that the average oil price continues to rise in 2026, moving from 109.66 $/BBL to 129.80 $/BBL, representing a significant 18.37% increase.

It, however, maintained that the resumption of flows through the Strait of Hormuz remains the most critical factor in easing pressure on energy supplies, prices, and the global economy.

Consequently, international petroleum product prices have continued to rise for the seventh consecutive pricing window since January 2026. LPG recorded the highest increase at 9.38%, followed by diesel at 6.98% and petrol at 2.77%, the Chamber stated in its report for the second pricing window of April 2026.

On the Ghana Cedi, the Chamber noted that the currency depreciated slightly against major trading currencies. For the April 16, 2026, pricing window, the cedi moved from GH¢11.0503 to GH¢11.1324 per US dollar, representing a 0.74% dip.

All these developments, the Chamber argues, could have pushed fuel prices higher, but “we are seeing these prices because of the government's intervention.”

Government’s support for consumers

The government, on April 15, 2026, announced temporary measures aimed at cushioning consumers against rising fuel prices, following increased volatility on the international petroleum market.

Effective April 16, 2026, the start of the next pricing window, the state will absorb GH¢2 per litre on diesel and GH¢0.36 per litre on petrol as part of an intervention designed to reduce the burden on households, transport operators, and businesses.

In a press statement issued by the Government Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, on Wednesday, April 16, the decision was taken in response to sharp increases in global oil prices, which have fed into higher ex pump prices locally, affecting transportation costs and general economic activity.

The measure, which has been approved by Cabinet, will remain in force for one month, during which the government says it will closely monitor global market trends and determine whether further policy action is required.

National Petroleum Authority’s price floor

The National Petroleum Authority on April 15, 2026, set a new minimum price floor for petroleum products for the April 16, 2026, window.

Under the revised price floor, petrol has been reduced marginally to GH¢13.27 from GH¢13.30 as announced on April 1. This indicates about a 3 pesewa reduction per litre for the price window.

Diesel has recorded the biggest reduction among the various petroleum products, dropping to GH¢16.10 per litre from GH¢17.10. This indicates a decrease of 1.0 cedi, the largest fall in recent times.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), however, has been adjusted upward marginally to GH¢10.79 from its previous price of GH¢10.71.

The new minimum price floor means that “As per the Petroleum Products Pricing Guidelines (PPPG), all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and LPG Marketing Companies (LPGMCs) are entreated to comply with the above price floors for the window under consideration.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.