Dangote Refinery makes Nigeria a net petrol exporter for the first time

Nigeria has spent decades pumping crude oil out of the ground and shipping refined products back in. Aliko Dangote just changed that equation.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals exported 44,000 barrels per day of petrol in March 2026, outpacing domestic imports and producing a surplus of roughly 3,000 barrels per day. It is the first time in Nigeria's history that Africa's largest oil producer has crossed into net exporter territory on refined fuel.

The reversal is striking. Nigeria has long held the uncomfortable distinction of being a major crude exporter that could not refine enough for its own population. Fuel imports were a given, a structural fixture of the economy that drained foreign exchange and left the country exposed to global supply disruptions. That era appears to be ending.

Dangote himself credited the policy environment under President Bola Tinubu's administration for creating the conditions that made large-scale domestic refining viable, including reforms that restored investor confidence in the energy sector. The 650,000-barrel-per-day refinery, the largest single-train facility of its kind in the world, received about 565,000 barrels per day of crude in March, the second-highest intake since it began operations in late 2023.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's petrol imports collapsed. Market intelligence firm Kpler put March imports at 41,000 barrels per day, the lowest level ever recorded. The numbers tell a clean story: as the refinery ramped up, imports fell, and the surplus started flowing out.

Some of that surplus is now reaching places it never has before. The Dangote Refinery shipped a 317,000-barrel petrol cargo to Mozambique in March, its first delivery to East Africa. A follow-up cargo is scheduled to arrive in Beira in April, reflecting growing appetite from East African buyers who are moving away from Middle East supply amid ongoing geopolitical disruptions.

The implications spread well beyond Nigeria's borders. Analysts say the export milestone should strengthen Nigeria's external balance by pulling in foreign exchange earnings and easing pressure on the naira. Nigeria's entry into global refined product markets also adds a new competitive voice to trade flows, with potential ripple effects in Europe's already oversupplied petrol market.

The Dangote Refinery has been building toward this moment since it processed its first crude. It began by cutting Nigeria's import bill, then displaced traders who had built businesses around the country's refining gap, then started reaching into West Africa, and now East Africa. The trajectory points in one direction.

Nigeria is no longer just an oil producer that happens to need fuel shipped back to it. That shift, after decades of delay, has a name attached to it.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.