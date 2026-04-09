Fuel prices: Ghana places 15th in Africa

Ghana improved its position from December 2025 to the 15th position on the African continent with the lowest fuel prices.

According to GlobalPetrolPrices.com, gasoline or petrol sold at US$1.303 per litre as of April 6, 2026, compared with US$1.297 per litre as of December, 2025.

On the other hand, gas oil or diesel is going for US$1.1553 per litre.

Fuel prices have been escalating since the Middle East war started in late February 2026, with Brent crude selling at US$95 per barrel.

The countries with the lowest fuel prices on the African continent were Libya (US$0.023), Angola (US$0.327), Algeria (US$0.354), Egypt (US$0.439) and Sudan (US$0.700).

However, Malawi (US$3.84) was ranked 1st in Africa with the highest fuel prices.

It was followed by Zimbabwe (US$2.23), Central African Republic ($1.849), Sierra Leone (US$1.779), Senegal (US$1.618) and Rwanda (US$1.557) in 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th positions, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), Duncan Amoah, has warned that fuel prices in Ghana could increase in the coming days, despite significant drop in global oil prices.

According to him, industry analysis indicates that petrol prices could increase by about 10%, while diesel prices may go up between 13% and 17%.

On April 1st, 2026, the National Petroleum Authority set new minimum price floors for petroleum products.

All prices of petroleum products went up by over 3%.

Petrol: GH¢11.57 → GH¢13.30 per litre (+GH¢1.73)

GH¢11.57 → GH¢13.30 per litre (+GH¢1.73) Diesel: GH¢14.35 → GH¢17.10 per litre (+GH¢2.75 over the last two weeks)

GH¢14.35 → GH¢17.10 per litre (+GH¢2.75 over the last two weeks) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG): GH¢10.67 → GH¢10.71 per kilogram

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