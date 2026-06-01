Zidane and Mahrez in Algeria World Cup squad

Audio By Carbonatix
Algeria have handed Luca Zidane - son of France legend Zinedine Zidane - a call-up to his first World Cup.
Former Manchester City and Leicester forward Riyad Mahrez, now 35 and playing for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, will also be making the trip.
Zidane, 28, was Algeria's first-choice goalkeeper at the Africa Cup of Nations but broke his jaw and chin in April when playing for Spanish club side Granada.
He represented France up to the under-20 level before opting to represent Algeria, where his grandparents were born.
Zinedine Zidane scored twice against Brazil in the 1998 World Cup final as France lifted the trophy on home soil. He also scored - but was then sent off - in the 2006 final defeat by Italy.
Former Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb has been recalled by coach Vladimir Petkovic after seven months out of the squad, while there are also places for Houssem Aouar and Amine Gouiri, who missed the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco at the turn of the year because of injury.
Bentaleb, 31, has spent the past three seasons at Lille in France. He played at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil - Algeria's most recent appearance at the finals.
"We know Bentaleb well; he has all the qualities as a person for the group too," said Petkovic. "He has shown he's in form these last few months."
Algeria will compete in Group J with holders Argentina plus Austria and Jordan.
Algeria World Cup squad
Goalkeepers: Oussama Benbot (USM Alger), Melvin Masstil (Stade Nyonnaise), Luca Zidane (Granada)
Defenders: Achraf Abada (USM Alger), Rayan Ait-Nouri (Manchester City), Zinedine Belaid (JS Kabylie), Rafik Belghali (Verona), Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Dortmund), Samir Chergui (Paris FC), Jaouen Hadjam (Young Boys Bern), Aissa Mandi (Lille), Mohamed Amine Tougai (Esperance)
Midfielders: Houssem Aouar (Al-Ittihad), Nabil Bentaleb (Lille), Hicham Boudaoui (Nice), Fares Chaibi (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ibrahim Maza (Bayer Leverkusen), Yassine Titraoui (Charleroi), Ramiz Zerrouki (Twente)
Forwards: Mohamed Amine Amoura (Wolfsburg), Nadir Benbouali (Győri ETO), Adil Boulbina (Al-Duhail), Fares Ghedjemis (Frosinone), Amine Gouiri (Marseille), Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli), Anis Hadj Moussa (Feyenoord)
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