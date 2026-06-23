Transport fares doubled on Juaboso–Dadieso road after River Sui flooded

Audio By Carbonatix
Residents and commuters along the Juaboso–Dadieso road in the Western North Region have been left stranded following the annual flooding of River Sui after heavy rains.
The flooding, which has become a recurring challenge in the area, has disrupted transportation and economic activities, making movement between Juaboso and Dadieso difficult for road users.
Amid the situation, commercial drivers operating on the route have increased fares by 100%, raising them from GH¢35 to GH¢70. Drivers cite the difficult and risky conditions caused by the flooding as the reason for the increase.
Some affected residents and commuters who spoke to Adom News expressed concern over the persistent flooding and the hardship it continues to cause.
They called on the government and relevant authorities to find a lasting solution to the problem and restore normal transportation on the route.
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