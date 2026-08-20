Education | National | Regional

LUV FM High School Debate: Opoku Ware and St. Hubert seminary book quarterfinal spots

Source: Clinton Yeboah   
  20 August 2026 12:24am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Opoku Ware School and St. Hubert Seminary Senior High School have advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2026 LUV FM High School Debate after securing victories in the Round of 16.

Opoku Ware School defeated New Edubiase SHS 235–214, while St. Hubert Seminary SHS edged Ibadur Rahman Academy 239–233 in two closely contested encounters.

Opoku Ware School, returning to the competition after a break, put up a strong performance against New Edubiase SHS in a debate centred on the motion, “Ghanaians are overly religious.”

The Kumasi-based school eventually prevailed with 235 points to New Edubiase’s 214 to secure its place in the last eight.

In the sixth contest, St. Hubert Seminary SHS recorded an even narrower victory over Ibadur Rahman Academy, winning by six points.

The two schools debated the motion, “The possibility of making a better life in Ghana is higher than going abroad.”

St. Hubert Seminary held on to win 239–233, bringing Ibadur Rahman Academy’s campaign to an end at the Round of 16.

The quarterfinalists will now continue their bid for the 2026 LUV FM High School Debate title.

The 2026 edition of the LUV FM Kel Charcoal High School Debate is sponsored by Kelcharcoal Toothpaste, Didi Shito, Bigoo, The Seed Travelz, Serpo Mystical Pen, Verna Mineral Water, Jackson University College, Tamak, St. Ben Jewelry, Otuasekan Community Bank, and New Generation Investment Services.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group