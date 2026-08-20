LUV FM High School Debate: Opoku Ware and St. Hubert seminary book quarterfinal spots

Audio By Carbonatix
Opoku Ware School and St. Hubert Seminary Senior High School have advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2026 LUV FM High School Debate after securing victories in the Round of 16.
Opoku Ware School defeated New Edubiase SHS 235–214, while St. Hubert Seminary SHS edged Ibadur Rahman Academy 239–233 in two closely contested encounters.
Opoku Ware School, returning to the competition after a break, put up a strong performance against New Edubiase SHS in a debate centred on the motion, “Ghanaians are overly religious.”
The Kumasi-based school eventually prevailed with 235 points to New Edubiase’s 214 to secure its place in the last eight.
In the sixth contest, St. Hubert Seminary SHS recorded an even narrower victory over Ibadur Rahman Academy, winning by six points.
The two schools debated the motion, “The possibility of making a better life in Ghana is higher than going abroad.”
St. Hubert Seminary held on to win 239–233, bringing Ibadur Rahman Academy’s campaign to an end at the Round of 16.
The quarterfinalists will now continue their bid for the 2026 LUV FM High School Debate title.
The 2026 edition of the LUV FM Kel Charcoal High School Debate is sponsored by Kelcharcoal Toothpaste, Didi Shito, Bigoo, The Seed Travelz, Serpo Mystical Pen, Verna Mineral Water, Jackson University College, Tamak, St. Ben Jewelry, Otuasekan Community Bank, and New Generation Investment Services.
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