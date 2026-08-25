KNUST SHS, Church of Christ SHS book Luv FM Debate semifinal spots

The first day of the quarterfinals of the Luv FM High School Debate delivered an electrifying atmosphere as some of the competition’s biggest names and most accomplished orators went head-to-head in fiercely contested matchups, all battling for a coveted place in the semifinals.

At the Christian Service University, two hard-hitting contests brought together established contenders and ambitious challengers eager to prove their mettle. Experience met determination, confidence met raw talent, and every argument carried the weight of a semifinal place.

The first contest saw KNUST SHS, a semifinalist in last year’s edition, return to the battlefield after a dazzling and convincing performance in the Round of 16. Standing in their way was a determined and fiery Opoku Ware School, ready to challenge the established contender.

KNUST SHS relied on a calm and composed principal speaker, who remained poised under pressure, while Opoku Ware’s supporting speaker brought professionalism and composure to the contest.

With both schools determined to secure the first ticket to the final four, the stage was set for a thrilling battle of intellect, strategy, rebuttals and persuasive oratory.

The motion before the house was: “Ghanaian workers are to blame for the collapse of business, not their bosses.”

Opoku Ware School defended the motion, while the Mmadwemma of KNUST SHS came prepared to oppose it.

The Owarians came out strongly, arguing that some workers, driven by greed and personal financial gain, can contribute to the collapse of the very businesses that employ them.

Their principal speaker pushed the argument further, questioning why employees would deliberately sabotage a business for personal benefit when their terms of employment and remuneration are already known.

He argued that no one is forced to take up a job at gunpoint, and therefore employees who knowingly divert funds or undermine their employers must accept responsibility for the consequences.

KNUST SHS quickly fired back, shifting the focus to poor management, weak leadership and inadequate business knowledge among some employers. They argued that incompetent leadership and poor management of human resources can create the conditions for a business to fail.

The MMADWEMMA reinforced the argument with a farming analogy: “You cannot blame the seed for not growing if the farmer never planted it."

They maintained that workers cannot be blamed for poor productivity when management fails to provide the right technology, tools, and working conditions needed to perform effectively.

With both sides delivering compelling arguments and sharp rebuttals, the contest became a fierce battle of accountability, leadership, and workplace responsibility.

In the end, it was KNUST SHS who emerged victorious, securing a well-deserved place in the semifinals with a convincing unanimous decision victory, 261–217.

For Opoku Ware School, their title dreams came to an end, while the MMADWEMMA of KNUST SHS celebrated their return to the semifinals.

An ecstatic KNUST student body expressed their excitement to JoyNews, with one prefect declaring, "Last year we got to this same stage, but this year we are going all the way.”

Second contest

The second quarterfinal contest was one to remember as St. Louis SHS, a seeded semifinalist who had toppled Konongo Odumase in the Round of 16, came face-to-face with the giant slayers, Church of Christ SHS.

Having already eliminated the defending champions, CHRISSEC entered the contest with momentum and confidence, hoping to strike again and send another seeded school crashing out.

CHRISSEC had been relentless, laying waste to one opponent after another. Now, the Pacesetters stood in their path.

The motion was: “High rent in Ghana is caused by greed, not high building material cost."

St. Louis SHS defended the motion, while Church of Christ SHS came prepared with counterarguments.

A seeded giant versus the giant slayers. The school that had already brought down the defending champions now faced another mountain to climb.

St. Louis raised compelling arguments, questioning why similar buildings constructed with the same materials should attract different rents simply because they are located in different areas. They further argued that some landlords exploit the desperation of people searching for accommodation to justify higher rental charges.

Church of Christ quickly fired back, pointing to rising land prices, construction costs, and increasing demand for housing as major factors behind rising rents.

They maintained that the surge in rental prices is largely driven by market forces and limited housing supply, rather than simply greed or human nature. But the biggest shock was yet to come.

Despite St. Louis appearing to have the stronger case on points, the judges' verdict went against them. Two judges ruled in favor of CHRISSEC, handing Church of Christ SHS a victory by majority decision and sending another seeded giant crashing out of the competition.

Church of Christ had shocked the competition for the second time, cementing their reputation as the giant slayers of this year's contest.

In a stunning run, two seeded schools including last year's champions and a semifinalist, have now fallen before the formidable AHOTEFO of CHRISSEC, who continues to defy expectations and rewrite the script of the competition.

Speaking to JoyNews after the historic victory, CHRISSEC principal speaker Theophilus Antwi said, "Nothing is impossible, and we have proved that this is an equal playing field.”

With the first two quarterfinal contests completed, only two spots remain in the semifinals, with the final two quarterfinal battles scheduled for Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at Christian Service University.

Only two golden tickets remain.

The battlefield has narrowed, the stakes have risen, and just two schools will earn the right to step into the final four.

For the contenders still standing, one last battle awaits—two spots, countless dreams, and history waiting to be written.

The competition is sponsored by Kel Charcoal Toothpaste, Didi Shito, Bigoo, The Seed Travelz, Serpo Mystical Pen, Verna Mineral Water, Jackson University College, Tamak, St. Ben Jewellery, Otuasekan Community Bank, and New Generation Investment Services.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.