Rawlings legacy demands institutional discipline, not symbolism — Opong-Fosu

The foundational ideals of Ghana’s democratic transition came under reflection on Monday, June 22, 2026, as political leaders and party cadres gathered in Accra to commemorate the 79th birthday of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The event, organised jointly by the National Democratic Congress (National Democratic Congress) and the J.J. Rawlings Foundation, was held under the theme “From Revolution to Fourth Republic: The Rawlings Legacy.”

As part of the programme, the party’s national headquarters was officially renamed after the late former President, with a commemorative bust unveiled by President John Dramani Mahama.

The commemoration continued at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, where a public lecture and exhibition brought together leading political figures, legal minds and academics.

Delivering a keynote address alongside Tsatsu Tsikata and former National Security Minister Kofi Totobi Quakyi, Board Chairman of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (Ghana Investment Promotion Centre), Hon. Akwasi Opong-Fosu, said the Rawlings legacy must be viewed as a call for continuous institutional reform rather than symbolic remembrance.

He argued that while Ghana successfully transitioned from military rule to constitutional democracy, the deeper challenge lies in sustaining institutional discipline and accountability within governance structures.

According to him, the survival of the Fourth Republic depends on strengthening public institutions and embedding a stronger culture of responsibility across both state and party structures.

Hon. Opong-Fosu also warned against widening socio-economic inequality, saying it risks undermining democratic gains if not urgently addressed.

He stressed that the legacy of Rawlings, who championed the cause of ordinary citizens, must be reflected in policies that prioritise grassroots inclusion and equitable development.

He further cautioned that the newly renamed headquarters should not be reduced to symbolism, but should serve as a moral benchmark for conduct within the party.

He said the ideals associated with Rawlings must translate into accountability, discipline and fairness in leadership selection and governance practices.

The lecture formed part of broader commemorative activities marking what organisers described as a reflection on Ghana’s political transformation “from revolution to constitutional rule.”

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