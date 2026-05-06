Photos: Gabon commissions new Congress Centre

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama has extended warm congratulations to his Gabonese counterpart, President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, and the people of Gabon, following the inauguration of a new Congress Centre.
He described the development as a significant national milestone, noting that it also serves as a fitting tribute to Gabon’s former leader.
President Mahama further observed that the “Democracy City” project reflects Gabon’s commitment to strengthening dialogue, deepening diplomacy, and advancing shared continental aspirations.
He emphasised that such initiatives reinforce Africa’s collective drive towards unity, cooperation, and inclusive development.
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