Africa

Gabon reaffirms support for Morocco’s sovereignty over Sahara, welcomes UN Resolution 2797

Source: MAP  
  16 April 2026 12:25am
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Gabon has reiterated its support for Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara, welcoming the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797.

The position was reaffirmed on Tuesday during a meeting in Rabat between Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Living Abroad, and Gabon’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation in charge of Integration and the Diaspora, Marie-Edith Tassyla-Ye-Doumbeneny, who was on a friendship and working visit to the Kingdom.

During the engagement, the Gabonese minister reiterated her country’s backing for what she described as the “Moroccanness” of the Sahara, reaffirming support for Morocco’s autonomy plan as the only credible and realistic solution to the long-standing regional dispute.

In a joint communiqué issued after the meeting, Gabon welcomed the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797 (2025) on October 31, 2025.

The resolution recognises, within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty, the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco as the most viable basis for achieving a political solution to the dispute over the Sahara.

Gabon also highlighted its decision to open a Consulate General in Laâyoune in January 2020, describing the move as a demonstration of its commitment to Morocco’s territorial integrity and the strengthening of bilateral relations.

According to the Gabonese government, the decision reflects the strong and strategic partnership between the two countries.

Gabon’s stance forms part of a broader international trend in support of Morocco’s autonomy plan and its sovereignty over the Sahara, an initiative championed by Mohammed VI.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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