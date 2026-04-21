Volta Regional Minister swears in 9-member Board for Youth Development Fund 

Audio By Carbonatix
Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, has sworn in a nine-member Board of Trustees for the Volta Youth Development Fund (VYDF) to oversee its administration and ensure its sustainability.
The Fund, launched in March this year by the Regional Minister in collaboration with key stakeholders, aims to support youth entrepreneurship and promote economic growth and development across the Volta Region.
The Board is chaired by Togbe Komla Sakpiti V, with Mr Stephen Komla Dan Timinca serving as Administrator.
Other members are Madam Cecelia Fiakpui, Mr Mathias Alagbo, Madam Aretha Smart Agbenyome, Dr Stanley Glatey, Mr Emmanuel Mensah, Madam Lawrenda Adiasany, and Mr Jones Amegashie-Viglo.
Administering the oath of office in Ho on Monday, Mr Gunu described the inauguration as a significant milestone in efforts to empower young people and unlock the region’s economic potential.
He said the Fund was designed to provide opportunities for young entrepreneurs who had long struggled to access financial support, noting that the current administration was committed to creating pathways for youth to excel in various fields.
“The Volta Region is full of potential. We have young people already producing items such as honey, coffee, and wine. With the right support, they can transform the local economy and help reduce poverty,” he stated.
Mr Gunu urged the Board to discharge its duties with fairness, integrity, and transparency, stressing that the success and sustainability of the Fund would depend largely on their stewardship.
He emphasised that the Fund was not a political initiative but a development intervention aimed at benefiting all deserving youth in the region.
The Minister also appealed to individuals, corporate bodies, and well-meaning citizens to contribute to the Fund to expand its reach and impact.
Mr Gunu advised prospective beneficiaries to utilise the support responsibly, explaining that the Fund operates as a revolving scheme that requires beneficiaries to repay so others can also benefit.
He further urged the Board to build the capacity of beneficiaries to ensure the effective use of the resources provided.
Responding on behalf of the Board, Mr Stephen Komla Dan Timinca expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to administer the Fund with diligence and accountability.
“We will be disciplined, fair, and transparent in all our activities. This Fund is for the youth of the Volta Region, and we are committed to ensuring that it achieves its intended purpose,” he said.
He called on individuals, including members of the diaspora and contractors operating in the region, to support the initiative, stressing that collective effort was needed to drive development.
Mr Timinca assured that the Board would work to build trust in the Fund and encourage more contributions to sustain it for the benefit of future generations.
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