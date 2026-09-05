GTA partners Africa’s Brain Bank for Medical City groundbreaking

The Ghana Tourism Authority has partnered Africa’s Brain Bank to support a six-day summit culminating in the groundbreaking of a proposed Medical City in Ada.

The 7th Annual Summit, Charity Ball and Medical City Groundbreaking will be held from 3 to 8 September 2026 in Accra and Ada under the theme, “Africa’s Greatest Wealth, Its People; Restoring Africa’s Health Capital.”

At the centre of the programme is the proposed Medical City, envisioned as an integrated healthcare, education, research, innovation and economic-development ecosystem designed to expand access to affordable, specialised and technology-enabled healthcare.

GTA Chief Executive Officer Maame Efua Houadjeto said the partnership reflects the potential for tourism to serve as a platform for wider investment and development.

“Summit, Charity Ball, and Historic Medical City Groundbreaking present a powerful opportunity to welcome the world to Ghana while demonstrating the transformative possibilities that emerge when tourism, healthcare, investment, and development work together,” she said.

The collaboration is expected to bring together government officials, investors, healthcare professionals, corporate executives, development partners, philanthropists and members of the African Diaspora.

Rev. Dr Pam Fomunung, Visionary, Chief Executive Officer and Group Chair of Africa’s Brain Bank® Global, described the GTA’s involvement as an important endorsement of Ghana’s ambitions in healthcare, tourism and investment.

She said the proposed Medical City is intended to be more than a healthcare development project, with potential implications for medical tourism, job creation, Diaspora engagement and national growth.

The project’s proposed areas of focus include specialised healthcare services, medical education and professional training, advanced diagnostic and surgical systems, digital healthcare, telemedicine, research and international medical collaboration.

Organisers also expect the development to create opportunities for local suppliers and service providers while supporting workforce development, Diaspora knowledge transfer and investment, as well as hospitality and medical tourism activities.

The programme began with a homecoming welcome reception in Accra on 3 September, followed by a Business-to-Business Market and community awards on 4 September. A symposium on Africa’s health capital and a red-carpet summit and awards gala are scheduled for 5 September.

Other activities include a Billionaire Breakfast Brunch and beach retreat on 6 September, the Medical City groundbreaking and Greater Accra tour on 7 September, and a visit to Cape Coast and Elmina castles on 8 September.

The organisers are calling on businesses and investors across healthcare, tourism, pharmaceuticals, construction, finance, technology, logistics, real estate, infrastructure and other sectors to participate.

The initiative also targets members of the African Diaspora, whom the organisers say can contribute expertise, investment, networks and philanthropic support while reconnecting with Ghana’s cultural and historical heritage.

“This is more than an event. It is a legacy venture that has the potential to create opportunities, attract international attention, strengthen communities, and contribute meaningfully to Africa’s healthcare future,” Mrs Houadjeto said.

The partnership comes as Ghana continues to promote tourism not only through cultural heritage and leisure travel, but increasingly through investment, conferences and other forms of purpose-driven engagement.

The proposed Medical City could further test whether the convergence of tourism, healthcare and Diaspora capital can be translated into a long-term development project.

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