Local Government Minister inspects Aayalolo buses at Madina, Achimota and Kinbu

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, is undertaking a facility tour of the Greater Accra Passenger Transport Executive (GAPTE), operators of the Aayalolo bus service.
The visit is aimed at assessing the number and condition of buses available to the transport service and engaging management on measures to return more grounded vehicles to operation.
The Minister began the tour at the Aayalolo office in Madina, where he interacted with management and staff over the challenges confronting the transport service.
He subsequently proceeded to the Achimota yard, where several buses have been parked due to mechanical breakdowns. The tour is expected to end at the Kinbu facility in Accra.
Mr Ayariga said the exercise would enable the government to better understand the operational challenges facing Aayalolo and identify the interventions needed to improve the service.
He assured management and staff of the government's commitment to revamping the Aayalolo system to help ease transportation challenges and improve public mobility in the Greater Accra Region.
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