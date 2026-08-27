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Mahama Ayariga outlines role of Local Government Minister in chieftaincy affairs

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  27 August 2026 11:28am
Minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga
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Minister-designate Mahama Ayariga has outlined what he believes should be the proper role of the Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister in matters concerning Ghana’s traditional leadership.

Speaking during his vetting before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Thursday, August 27, Mr Ayariga said the Minister’s responsibility should be limited to providing support to the established chieftaincy institutions and should not extend to deciding or influencing specific disputes.

He said the Chieftaincy Act and the Constitution impose an obligation on ministers acting on behalf of the President to provide support services to the National House of Chiefs, Regional Houses of Chiefs and Traditional Councils.

“The Chieftaincy Act and the Constitution impose an obligation on ministers who are acting on behalf of the President to provide support services to the institution,” he said.

Mr Ayariga stressed that specific chieftaincy matters should be left to the institutions with the appropriate jurisdiction, including the traditional councils, Regional and National Houses of Chiefs and, ultimately, the Supreme Court.

“When there is any chieftaincy matter, it is only the National House of Chiefs, the Regional Houses of Chiefs and the Supreme Court that has jurisdiction to address it,” he said, adding that this principle would guide his conduct if approved as Minister.

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