Cameroon president returns home after 10-week absence

Audio By Carbonatix
Cameroon's President Paul Biya returned home on Thursday after his longest recorded stay abroad since taking power more than four decades ago, ending months of speculation about his health and whereabouts.
The 93-year-old leader arrived at Yaounde's Nsimalen International Airport aboard a chartered flight from Geneva, Switzerland, after more than 10 weeks away.
Biya, the world's oldest head of state, left Cameroon on June 7 for what the civil cabinet described as "a brief private stay in Europe".
The president, accompanied by First Lady Chantal Biya, touched down around 4.45 p.m. local time (1545 pm GMT) before departing in a motorcade for the Etoudi Unity Palace.
He waved through a half-open window to hundreds of supporters of the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) who lined the streets of the capital to welcome him home, waving party colours and banners praising the president.
Biya's prolonged absence had fuelled widespread speculation about his health and capacity to govern, despite repeated assurances from authorities that he would return soon. It also raised more questions about political succession in a country where power remains highly centralised around the presidency.
Opposition politicians had called on the Constitutional Council to examine whether someone should fill in as head of state during the president's absence. The council did not take any action.
Under Cameroon's constitution, in the absence of a vice president, the president of the Senate should assume interim duties if the presidency is declared vacant due to death, resignation, or permanent incapacity.
Biya has not appointed a vice president despite the reintroduction of the role last April, and critics say the lack of a clear succession framework raises uncertainty about a potential transition in the event he becomes unable to govern.
Latest Stories
-
TUSAAG suspends strike, resumes work after renewed talks with government
4 minutes
-
PIAC marks 15 years of oil revenue accountability and transparency
11 minutes
-
Adongo calls for non-political interference in $1.46bn Heritage Fund review
16 minutes
-
FDA records GH¢70m surplus in 2025 amid concerns over ageing lab equipment
18 minutes
-
Arise Ghana demands stronger commitment to end galamsey
20 minutes
-
96% of Ghanaian pensioners willing to work beyond retirement age – Study
23 minutes
-
Ghana gets nuclear power plant simulator
29 minutes
-
Temporary Akosombo power control facility to be ready by September – Energy Ministry
30 minutes
-
GMTF, Atlantic Lifesciences explore local production of cancer and heart medicines
34 minutes
-
GHS medical-legal claims hit GH¢400m in three years
40 minutes
-
Mahama cautions Ghanaians not to take religious freedom for granted
56 minutes
-
We need development pathway, not selection exercise – Sports Minister urges football stakeholders
1 hour
-
Government prioritises foundational learning to improve education outcomes
1 hour
-
Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire deepen maritime security cooperation through joint boundary inspection
1 hour
-
Three-hour rainfall exposes poor drainage system in Kadjebi
1 hour