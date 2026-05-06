COP Maame Tiwaa to address Commonwealth Anti-Corruption Conference in Cameroon

Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

The Technical Advisor to the Minister for the Interior, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, is set to speak at the 16th Commonwealth Regional Conference of Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa, currently underway in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

The Commissioner of Police (COP), who previously served as the first female Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), will deliver a presentation on the theme “The Role of Women Leaders in Promoting Integrity in Public Life in the Era of AI”.

The conference, which opened on 4 May and is expected to conclude on 8 May 2026, is being held under the overarching theme “Deploying Artificial Intelligence in the Fight Against Corruption in Commonwealth Africa”.

The event is hosted by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (CONAC) and brings together heads of anti-corruption agencies and key stakeholders from across Commonwealth countries.

It aims to strengthen institutional integrity, promote the exchange of best practices, and enhance collaboration in the fight against corruption, with a particular focus on leveraging emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

CONAC, established on 11 March 2006, is an independent public body in Cameroon responsible for combating corruption through prevention, public education and investigation. Based in Yaoundé, the Commission plays a central role in coordinating national anti-corruption strategies and promoting integrity across public institutions.

The participation of COP Addo-Danquah is expected to contribute to ongoing discussions on inclusive leadership and the role of technology in strengthening accountability systems across the continent.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.