Boakye Agyarko vows to rebuild NPP into a winning force ahead of 2028

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko has pledged to lead efforts to rebuild the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and position it to regain political power in the 2028 general elections if elected as the party’s National Chairman.
His comments followed the presentation of his nomination forms by a group of NPP constituency chairpersons who had purchased and picked the forms on his behalf.
The delegation was led by former Ayawaso West Wuogon Member of Parliament, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.
Mr Agyarko thanked the constituency chairpersons and other supporters for backing his candidature, describing the gesture as an indication of their confidence in his ability to help the party recover from its recent electoral setbacks.
“I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to Constituency Chairmen who purchased and picked this form for me and those who accompanied them. I’m truly humbled by this gesture. Chairmen, I’m truly grateful,” he said.
He acknowledged that the NPP had suffered a setback but insisted that the party remained capable of making a strong comeback.
“To the rest of the NPP fraternity, let me assure you that this party shall rise again. This party may have gone down, but we’re not out. With dedication and commitment…we will rise again,” he said.
Mr Agyarko said his vision for the chairmanship would centre on rebuilding the party’s structures and rebranding the NPP into a disciplined and effective electoral organisation.
He said such an organisation would provide the necessary platform for the party’s 2028 flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to mount a successful campaign to reclaim the presidency.
“My task as a chairman is to lead in the rebuilding and rebranding of the party into a solid electoral machine upon which our flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will stand firmly and win the 2028 election with ease,” he said.
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