FAA delaying flights at New York, Philadelphia airports

Audio By Carbonatix
The Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday it was slowing flights into three New York City area airports and Philadelphia International Airport due to severe weather and air traffic staffing shortages.
Staffing issues at the New York Air Route Traffic Control Centre are affecting flights at John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International airports. FlightAware said between 20% and 30% of flights were cancelled at the four airports.
Ground delays are averaging between 71 minutes and 149 minutes, the FAA said.
The FAA is still trying to address a persistent shortage of air traffic control staff. Last month, the FAA extended flight limits at the three major New York area airports.
The number of certified air traffic controllers at New York Area Terminal Radar Approach Control is still just 57% of targeted levels.
The shortage has delayed flights and forced controllers at many facilities to work mandatory overtime and six-day weeks.
The FAA extended the limits at Newark through the summer of 2027 and at New York's JFK and LaGuardia Airport through late October 2028. The FAA is also extending relief from minimum flight requirements at JFK, LaGuardia and Reagan Washington National Airport through late 2027.
In May 2025, the FAA imposed significant flight cuts at Newark following a series of major disruptions at the United Airlines hub that snarled hundreds of flights and sparked alarm about the ageing U.S. air traffic control system. The FAA is extending those cuts through October 2027.
The FAA said air traffic control staffing deficiencies at Newark "will not significantly improve" before October 2027.
Under minimum flight requirements, airlines can lose their takeoff and landing slots at congested airports if they do not use them at least 80% of the time.
The FAA's latest waiver allows airlines to fly 10% fewer flights. The FAA has previously issued a series of waivers to address the years-long staffing issues at JFK and LaGuardia.
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