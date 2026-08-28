Africa | International

Kenya police fire tear gas to disperse traders protesting import duty hike

Source: Reuters  
  28 August 2026 12:18pm
Traders run after riot police lobbed teargas canisters to disperse them during a protest over a new Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) customs valuation benchmark in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, August 28, 2026. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
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Police fired tear gas to disperse small-scale traders protesting against an import duty hike, ​a Reuters witness saw on Friday, while hundreds ‌of businesses closed in central Nairobi.

The Kenya Revenue Authority said its decision to raise the duty with effect from ​August 20 aimed to curb under-declaration and undervaluation ​of imports, which it said disadvantages compliant ⁠businesses and local manufacturers.

Traders say the change would ​raise the cost of clearing goods and hurt small ​businesses that rely on consolidated shipments to reduce import costs.

"We are standing for our citizenship and our right to do ​business and our right to build our future," ​said Muturi Kariuki, who joined the demonstrations.

Kariuki was among the traders ‌who ⁠closed their businesses in order to protest. Others did so for safety reasons, traders said.

Police did not immediately respond to calls or requests for comment.

The ​duty change raises ​the minimum ⁠customs benchmark for a consolidated 40-foot container to 3.2 million Kenyan shillings ($24,700) from ​2.5 million shillings.

The authority said the 3.2 ​million ⁠shilling figure was a minimum reference point, not a fixed value for every container. Importers whose goods ⁠exceed that ​value must declare their actual ​worth and pay the applicable duties.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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