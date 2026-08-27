Adamu, Kipruto unopposed for top PANASA positions

Haruna Adamu of Ghana and Tarus Kipruto of Kenya are set to emerge as the next President and Technical Director of the Pan African Scrabble Association (PANASA), respectively, after emerging as the only nominees for the two positions.

PANASA, in an update issued by its Secretariat on Wednesday, August 26, confirmed that the nomination period for the two offices had officially closed, with only one valid nomination received for each position.

Adamu, a consummate sports administrator and a security expert is the President of the Scrabble Association of Ghana, is the sole candidate for the presidency, while Kipruto of Scrabble Kenya is the only nominee for the Technical Director position.

With no other candidates entering the race, both nominees will face an affirmation vote rather than a contested election at the PANASA Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The AGM is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 24, 2026, in Monrovia, Liberia.

According to the association, the affirmation process will be conducted in line with the PANASA Constitution and the procedures governing elections at the AGM.

“Consequently, both nominees are unopposed for the offices to which they have been nominated,” the PANASA Secretariat stated.

Member Associations have consequently been urged to take note of the development and make the necessary preparations ahead of the AGM.

Meanwhile, PANASA said its call for agenda items for the AGM remains open.

In accordance with Article 5(7) of the PANASA Constitution, Member Associations have until Thursday, September 24, 2026, to submit matters they wish to be considered at the meeting.

The association added that urgent matters not submitted within the stipulated deadline could still be raised under Any Other Business (AOB), provided two-thirds of the Member Associations represented at the AGM consent to their inclusion.

All agenda submissions are to be sent to the PANASA Secretariat, with an acknowledgement of receipt to be issued upon submission.

The emergence of Adamu and Kipruto unopposed sets the stage for a smooth transition at the leadership and technical levels of the continental scrabble governing body when delegates gather in Monrovia in October.

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