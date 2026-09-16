GTP pays homage to Asantehemaa Nana Yaa Akyaa II

Tex Styles Ghana Ltd, manufacturers of GTP and Woodin African textiles, has paid a courtesy visit to the newly enstooled Asantehemaa, Nana Yaa Akyaa II.

The visit on Friday, September 11, was to congratulate the newly installed Asantehemaa and extend the company's well wishes for her reign.

The delegation was led by the company's Head of Sales, Kwesi Baiden, and included the Regional Manager for Kumasi and some distributors based in the city.

During the visit, the company highlighted the importance of traditional leadership and Ghana's cultural heritage.

Tex Styles Ghana said its GTP brand, which is associated with African textile production, supports efforts to preserve and promote Ghanaian traditions and cultural institutions.

The company also expressed its hope that Nana Yaa Akyaa II's reign would be marked by wisdom, strength and service to the Asante Kingdom and Ghana.

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