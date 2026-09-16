Regional

GTP pays homage to Asantehemaa Nana Yaa Akyaa II

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  16 September 2026 2:37pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Tex Styles Ghana Ltd, manufacturers of GTP and Woodin African textiles, has paid a courtesy visit to the newly enstooled Asantehemaa, Nana Yaa Akyaa II.

The visit on Friday, September 11, was to congratulate the newly installed Asantehemaa and extend the company's well wishes for her reign.

The delegation was led by the company's Head of Sales, Kwesi Baiden, and included the Regional Manager for Kumasi and some distributors based in the city.

During the visit, the company highlighted the importance of traditional leadership and Ghana's cultural heritage.

Tex Styles Ghana said its GTP brand, which is associated with African textile production, supports efforts to preserve and promote Ghanaian traditions and cultural institutions.

The company also expressed its hope that Nana Yaa Akyaa II's reign would be marked by wisdom, strength and service to the Asante Kingdom and Ghana.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group