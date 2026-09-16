Brutality against journalists is a No-No: Ghana must protect the fourth estate

Journalism is not a crime, and no journalist should have to endure physical assault simply for performing their professional duties. The recently reported beating of Philip Abutiate of Bullet TV while filming a demolition exercise at Kpeshie on Tuesday, September 15, is a disturbing reminder of the growing concerns surrounding the safety of journalists in Ghana.

A journalist holding a camera is not an enemy of the state, nor is the act of documenting public events an offence that warrants violence. Journalists have a responsibility to inform the public, hold power to account, and bring issues of public interest to the attention of society. Any attempt to silence them through intimidation, assault or threats is an attack on the very foundation of democratic accountability.

The reported incident involving Abutiate must therefore not be treated as an isolated matter. It raises serious questions about the safety of journalists covering sensitive public exercises, particularly demolitions, evictions and other operations involving state authorities or powerful interests.

Journalism Under Threat

The media remains one of the essential pillars of Ghana’s democracy. Through our work, and as trained journalists, we provide citizens with information, scrutinise public institutions and serve as a watchdog over successive governments, regardless of political affiliation.

Yet, when journalists are attacked for carrying out their duties, the consequences extend far beyond the individual victim. Such acts undermine press freedom, discourage investigative reporting, and create an atmosphere in which journalists may become afraid to report on matters of public interest.

It is particularly concerning that some members of the public appear to regard journalism as an inconvenience rather than a profession that serves the collective interest. The presence of a journalist at a demolition site should not provoke hostility. Instead, it should be recognised as an opportunity for transparency, accountability and the accurate documentation of events.

A society that intimidates its journalists risks depriving its citizens of the information they need to make informed decisions.

The Ghana Journalists Association Must Go Beyond Condemnation

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), as the mother body of journalists in Ghana, has a critical responsibility to protect the interests, welfare, and professional dignity of its members.

While public condemnation of attacks on journalists is necessary, it is not sufficient. Condemnation alone cannot bring perpetrators to book, prevent future assaults, or guarantee the safety of journalists in the field.

The GJA must act with swiftness and determination to ensure that the reported assault on Philip Abutiate receives the necessary attention from the relevant authorities. The Association should engage the Ghana Police Service, monitor the investigation and insist on accountability through the appropriate legal processes.

It must also provide the necessary institutional support to the affected journalist and work towards practical measures that will protect journalists covering potentially volatile assignments.

The Association’s response to this incident should demonstrate that attacks on journalists will not be allowed to pass without serious scrutiny and appropriate action.

A Call on the Minister for the Interior and Relevant Authorities

The Minister for the Interior, the Ghana Police Service and all relevant ministries and state institutions must take the safety of journalists seriously.

The Ministry of the Interior has an important role in ensuring that law enforcement agencies respond appropriately to reports of violence against journalists. The police must investigate the reported assault (if it has been reported) impartially, identify those responsible where the evidence supports doing so, and ensure that due process is followed.

The relevant authorities must also establish clear measures to protect media practitioners covering demolition exercises and other sensitive public operations. Journalists should be able to perform their duties without fear of assault, unlawful obstruction or intimidation.

Where public officials, security personnel or private individuals are found to have assaulted journalists, appropriate disciplinary or legal action must follow, depending on the evidence and applicable law.

Accountability in such cases is not about granting journalists special treatment. It is about ensuring that the law protects everyone and that no individual or institution is permitted to use violence to obstruct legitimate journalistic work.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.